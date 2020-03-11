Emir Bayero visits ancestors’ tombs

The new Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero, on Tuesday visited the graves of his father, Ado Bayero, and other past monarchs at the Nasarawa Royal House in Nassarawa Local Government Area of the state.

Bayero, according to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), left his personal residence at Mandawari quarters of Kano Municipal Local Government Area at about 11am to pray for his late father, Aminu, who was the 13th Emir of Kano and his ancestors.

On his way to the Nasarawa House, Bayero was cheered by thousands of supporters, who thronged the streets of the city to have a glimpse of their new first class traditional ruler.

The new Emir in company with some district heads and other traditional title holders converged at the Nasarawa residence where he offered special prayers for the souls of his ancestors.