EndSARS protesters shut down Lagos-Ibadan expressway

Youths protesting against the brutality and extrajudicial killings by men of the now-disbanded Special Anti Robbery Squad of the Nigeria Police Force on Tuesday blocked traffic flow around Secretariat, Ikeja, along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

The protest has brought vehicular movements to a standstill as motorists and commuters are trapped in the gridlock.

A protester, Bamidele Oladipupo, said people have been voiceless for too long, adding that the #ENDSARS campaign was a statement that the youths are tired of being treated unjustly in the country.

He said, “It is a shame that the people do not have a voice in their own country, something is going to spur people to take action and one of the things is the #ENDSARS. If you are a young person in this country, people can just stop you on the road, collect whatever you have on you and label you a criminal, and shoot you.

“It is happening everywhere on the basis that you are a young person, if you have a little thing as small as a smartphone, you are their victim, so, the people are saying enough is enough.”

A commuter, Idris Agbabiaka, while reacting to the protesters blocking vehicular movements, said, “Although, I respect their agitation, blocking of the road is affecting us. I left Ibadan this morning and when we got to the Secretariat area of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, the protesters have blocked the road.”

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, had on Sunday announced the dissolution of the much-dreaded police unit after days of agitation across the country.

However, the protesters are not satisfied with the announcement. They want, amongst other things, the release of arrested protesters as well as a total overhaul of the Police Force.

Spurring the protesters on are Eedris Abdulkareem and Macaroni among others.