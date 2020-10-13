EndSARS: Soldiers seize ARISE TV camera at national assembly

Officers of the Nigerian Army at the national assembly have seized a camera and microphones belonging to ARISE TV at the #EndSARS protest currently holding at the assembly.

The protesters told reporters on site that they were not leaving the assembly until they get the camera and all that was taken away from them.

The cameraman later told his colleagues that they took all his gadgets, save his microphone “used to go live”.

After over an hour at the national assembly, Aisha Yesufu, a socio-political activist present at the protest told the protesters that she just got information that the camera has now been returned.