EndSARS: We’ll ensure detained protesters are released, says Gbajabiamila

Femi Gbajabiamila, speaker of the house of representatives, says he will ensure that protesters detained by policemen are released.

On Monday, the protest against police brutality had continued in Lagos and some parts of the country, with protesters blocking major roads calling for a total reform of the force.

Some of the protesters, who came out in Lekki, Yaba, Surulere, were arrested by police officers and detained.

In a Twitter post, Gbajabiamila stated that he will ensure that the rights of the protesters are not violated.

“I have spoken to the CP Lagos and I am in touch with my member representing Surulere, in the State Assembly, Hon Desmond Elliot who is presently on his way to Area C Police station where some protesters are being held. We will ensure that People’s rights are not violated,” the speaker said.

“UPDATE: I have just spoken to the Area Commander. I also spoke with Charles whose legal services I have engaged. The lawyers are now on their way to meet with those detained. Like I said we will stop at nothing to protect their rights and release from detention.

“Please let’s all remain calm. I promise we are on top of this and will keep you updated.”

A few minutes later, he announced via Twitter that five of the protesters had been released, while efforts were on to secure the freedom of one other person.

The IGP had banned operatives of SARS, the special tactical squad (STS) and intelligence response team (IRT) following recent nationwide protests against the SARS over allegations of excessive use of force, arbitrary arrests and, in some cases, extrajudicial killings.