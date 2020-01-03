Enugu airport rehabilitation ready before Easter – Minister

The Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, has said the Akanu Ibiam International Airport runway in Enugu would be completed before Easter.

The minister, who inspected the reconstruction project on Thursday, said the runway would be reopened early enough for operations to travellers during the period.

Sirika stated that due to the strategic importance of the airport to the South-East region, the Federal Government carefully contracted the project to a reputable construction company, Messrs PW Limited.

He explained that the contractor had promised that the project would be completed before Easter.

According to the minister, the new international terminal being constructed at the airport will also be completed before the end of the year.

He said the Instrument Landing Systems, air field lightning, taxi lights and other key deliverables were also part of the project that would be delivered.

The Federal Government had in August closed the runway of the airport for major repairs and work on the airfield.

Sirika had stated that some of the reasons for the closure included the airport’s bad runway and landing aids, and the presence of a market nearby which attracted birds that had led to constant bird strikes on aircraft.

The minister had also said the state radio mast was wrongly placed and was directly facing the runway.

The Chairman, House Committee on Aviation, Nnolim Nnaji, said the House would work with the Federal Government to ensure that the airport was completed and delivered on schedule.