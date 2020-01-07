Enugu command parades three cops for assaulting man

The Enugu State Police Command, on Monday, paraded three policemen caught on camera brutalising citizen Justice Obasi in the Enugu metropolis.

The footage of the assault, which went viral on the social media, showed the policemen in uniform assaulting Obasi.

Parading the suspects in his office on Monday, the state Commissioner of Police, Ahmad Abdur-rahman, assured the residents of the state that the command would leave no stone unturned in ensuring that the policemen, who assaulted the harmless citizen faced adequate sanctions.

Though the commissioner refused to reveal the identities of the errant policemen, he said, “The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, and the entire police formation were disturbed by the video, which went viral on the social media.

“The IG ordered the immediate study of the video to identify the police personnel involved for immediate arrest. So, I quickly sent out a surveillance team, which identified them within the twinkle of an eye.”

He added that the cops were two non-commissioned officers and a constable.

The CP stated that he had constituted a panel to investigate their actions, adding that the outcome of the investigation would form the basis for their trial in accordance with the rules of the force.

“These people are going to be investigated because I have constituted the panel today (Monday) and we await its recommendations. The panel has three days to submit it findings” Abdur-rahman stated.

He, however, pleaded with members of the public to continue to keep faith in the police under the leadership of Adamu, adding that no police personnel would be shielded if they committed crimes.

“The public should have faith in the indefatigable Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, as he is a leader, who doesn’t only stop at providing security for the lives and properties of Nigerians from criminals, but also protects the citizens from the excesses of some officers.”