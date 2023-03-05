Enugu PDP deputy gov candidate accused of threatening priests

Ifeanyi Ossia, the deputy governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, has been charged with threatening Catholic priests in the Enugu North senatorial district for advocating against terrible leadership and urging people not to support those who have been using state resources to terrorize the populace.

A few days prior to the election, our correspondent learned that some armed thugs broke into a number of churches of the Catholic church in Nsukka and intimidated the priests and their parishioners for their decision to vote against the PDP candidates.

Following the occurrence, the invasion and the assaults on the religious leaders have not been denounced by the PDP or the Enugu State government.

The state governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, has contacted the church hierarchy to ease the tension, according to one of the affected Catholic priests who wished to remain anonymous because his bishop had not given him permission to speak to the media. The deputy governorship candidate has not yet offered an apology, though.

“When he becomes deputy governor, he would be a horror to the people of Enugu State. He hasn’t been elected yet, but he’s already been promising fire and brimstone on how he will deal ruthlessly with priests and anyone who didn’t vote the PDP.

“It’s excellent that they are displaying their true colors now, he said.

In a related development, the Enugu State PDP chapter reported that it had filed a complaint with the Inspector General of Police regarding statements made by Chief Okey Ezea, the senator-elect for the Enugu North senatorial district, that it deemed to be inciting before the March 11 governorship election.

In a statement released on Sunday, the PDP Campaign Council urged the IGP to detain and charge Ezea, the Labour Party’s candidate in the National Assembly election on February 25.

The petition, which was signed by the party’s state secretary, Mr. Cletus Akalusi, and was dated March 2, 2023, and entitled “Petition Against Mr. Okey Ezea for Threats of and Incitement to Violence,” according to the statement.

The petition claimed that Ezae called the upcoming governorship race in the state “a do-or-die game” in the Enugu North Senatorial District while addressing his supporters at his Itchi country residence in the Igboeze South Local Government Area of the state.

“These threats and calls for violence were made without cause and undoubtedly mark the beginning of a series of schemes to inflict mayhem on the trusting inhabitants of Enugu State on election day.

They pointed out that a video of Mr. Ezea making those claims has gone viral on social media, terrifying and alarming our thronging supporters in Enugu North Senatorial Zone specifically and Enugu State generally about the possibility of violence on the day of the governorship election.

Hence, they requested that Mr. Okey Ezea be detained right once and charged in order to guarantee the orderly conduct of the governorship elections in Enugu State on March 11, 2023.