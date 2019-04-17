Envoy denies maltreatment of Nigerians awaiting deportation from Ghana

The Nigeria High Commission in Accra, has dismissed the video that has gone viral in the social media purportedly showing maltreatment of Nigerians awaiting deportation from Ghana to Nigeria.

A statement signed by the High Commissioner, Olufemi Michael Abikoye on Tuesday, says the video did not emanate from Ghana, insisting that “at no point in time were Nigerians ever subjected to such inhuman treatment by any Ghanaian authority.”

Ambassador Abikoye, states further that “It is true that some Nigerians who were basically found guilty of over-staying in Ghana beyond the ninety (90) days ECOWAS grace period without regularizing their stay are being deported periodically.

“The High Commission wishes to add that both Nigeria and Ghana have always enjoyed excellent bilateral relations on all fronts and are still doing so including handling such deportation exercise.

“The two sides are currently collaborating in ensuring that such deportation adhere strictly to international best practices, including the holding facilities for deportees in line with United Nations Convention against torture, cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment.

“Nonetheless, the High Commission wishes to assure of the continued protection of Nigerians.

“The welfare of every Nigeria national that has chosen Ghana as his or her second home remains a priority to the High Commission.

“It however appeals to Nigerians that are wishing to stay in Ghana under the extant ECOWAS Protocol to ensure that they respect the domestic laws of Ghana.”