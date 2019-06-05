Era of sharing money to greedy politicians over – Obaseki

Godwin Obaseki, governor of Edo, says the era for sharing public funds to “a few greedy politicians” in the state was over.

Obaseki was speaking on Tuesday when he received Muslim faithful at the government house to celebrate the end of Ramadan.

The governor said public funds at the disposal of the state will be used for the benefit of the people and development of the state.

Obaseki also said the plot of detractors to frustrate his administration will never come to fruition. He called on his guests and people of the state to “continue to pray for the administration to succeed.”

“Only God gives power. What is going on in Edo State is the handiwork of detractors who want to frustrate the administration so we can fail in delivering the dividends of democracy to the people. But that will never happen,” he said.

“As a governor, I will continue to do my best and spend the state’s resources to ensure the people get the best.

“The election is still a year ahead. What is playing out is a plan by very few greedy people who are concerned about themselves. We will continue to do our best in paying our workers and pensioners, and will continue to develop the state as the time for sharing money is over. The resources of the state are meant for the people.”