Evangelist who ‘won 77 million souls’, Reinhard Bonnke, dies at 79

Reinhard Bonnke, a German Christian evangelist, who is credited to have overseen the recorded conversion of 77 million people to Christianity is dead.

Bonnke passed on Saturday at the age of 79.

“Dear Brothers and Sisters in Christ, it is with sorrow that the Bonnke Family would like to announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, and grandfather, Evangelist Reinhard Bonnke,” Anni Bonnke said in a statement on Saturday afternoon.

“He passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, on December 7, 2019. For the past 60 years he has preached the glorious Gospel of Jesus throughout the entire world.

“We want to thank you on behalf of him and our family, for your kind love and unwavering support, which enabled him to preach the matchless message of salvation to countless people.”

Bonnke founded the international ministry of Christ for all Nations (CfaN) over 45 years ago, and currently has offices in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Germany, Czech Republic, United Kingdom, Nigeria, South Africa, Singapore, Australia, and Hong Kong.

Since 1987, through a host of major events in Africa and other parts of the world, the ministry has recorded more than 77 million documented decisions for Jesus Christ.

Bonnke has held many crusades in Nigeria, drawing his largest audience in a single crusade in Lagos in the early 2000s.