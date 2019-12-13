Ex-Golden Eaglet, Philip Osondu, dies in Belgium

Philip Osondu, former Golden Eaglets forward, has died in Belgium.

According to reports, Osondu died on arrival to the hospital he took himself to for treatment on Thursday when he felt unwell at work.

The 48-year-old former youth international played regularly for the youth teams of Nigeria, but never reached the first team.

The former El-Kanemi warrior player was part of Nigeria squad that participated at the U-16 World Cup in Canada in 1987.

Nigeria reached the final, but then lost on penalties to the Soviet Union. Osondu got the World Cup Golden Ball as best player of the tournament.

He was part of the Flying Eagles that took part in the U-20 World Cup in 1989 in Saudi Arabia.

Osondu, who was regarded as a great talent and also received high praise as a youth international, could never fulfill his potential in Belgium.

He played with Anderlecht but failed to break into the first eleven under coach Aad de Mos.

It was believed he went too early (18-years of age) abroad to ply his trade in Belgium.