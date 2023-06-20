Ex-NIMASA DG opposes proposed merger with FIRS, customs, says ‘it will be counterproductive’

Ade Dosunmu, former director-general of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), says the proposed merger of the agency with the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) would be “counterproductive with huge negative implications”.

President Bola Tinubu’s economic advisory committee had suggested that NIMASA be merged with the customs and the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) to ease the collection of direct and indirect taxes and levies on behalf of the federal government.

Reacting to the committee’s suggestion in a statement on Tuesday, Donsumo, also the former chief executive officer of NIMASA, said the idea was a “very serious misconception and dangerous for the future of shipping and maritime industry in Nigeria”.

He said the maritime agency had no relation with the FIRS or the customs, adding that NIMASA is not a revenue-generating agency and should not be merged.

Dosunmu said the government should focus on how to “strengthen the agency to deliver more on its technical mandates and not merging it with agencies that are not compatible with its philosophy and objectives”.

“My attention has been drawn to speculation purported to have emanated from the presidential policy advisory group erroneously classifying the NIMASA as a revenue-generating agency, thereby proposing a merger of NIMASA, customs, and FIRS,” Dosunmu said.

“It is my strong view that the proposed merger will be counterproductive with huge negative implications for Nigeria in the global shipping community.

“Our waters may be considered no longer safe for international shipping and that can affect the volume of maritime trade and eventually lead to a drop in revenue. Another implication is that our waters can become a destination for rickety ships, thereby becoming a dumping ground for shipwrecks and derelicts.

“As at today, Nigeria is the leading maritime nation in West and Central Africa in terms of ship traffic and cargo. This feat was not achieved in a day. It is the cumulative effect of the reforms successive administrations introduced to strengthen the capacity of NIMASA as a maritime safety administration for the country.”

Dosunmu said although the agency generates revenue, part of it is used to carry out technical functions while the surplus, at the end of the year, “is paid into the federation account”.

The ex-NIMASA DG, therefore, urged the government to rethink and consult stakeholders in the marine sector for the best way to address issues around the industry.

“My advise is that the federal government, under the able leadership of his excellency President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, should consult major maritime stakeholders on issues affecting the maritime industry for proper guidance,” Dosunmu added.

“The industry is the gateway to the economy of Nigeria and also very critical to the logistics aspect of the oil and gas industry since most of the crude oil production and exploration activities take place offshore Nigerian waters.

“Trial and error will not work. Rather, NIMASA being the regulator should be strengthened technically. The whole idea of merger should be set aside until wider consultation with the industry stakeholders is held.”