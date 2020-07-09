Ex-Ondo NMA chairman dies of COVID-19

Coronavirus
A former chairman of the Ondo chapter of the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA), Dr. Michael Adeyeri, has died of COVID-19 complications.

Adeyeri was said to have died at the Federal Medical Centre, Owo.

Ondo NMA Chairman, Dr. Wale Oke, confirmed this to journalists in Akure.

Late Dr. Adeyeri was the founder of Shekinah Hospital located at Alagbaka, Akure. He was said to have died after allegedly attending to a suspected COVID-19 case.

Ondo Commissioner for Health, Dr. Wahab Adegbenro, last month died after also contracting coronavirus.

