Ex-Oyo gov Ajimobi is dead

The immediate past Governor of Oyo State, Abiola Ajimobi, has died at age 70 after battling coronavirus-related symptoms for a month.

Ajimobi, who was governor from 2011 to 2019, was named the Deputy National Chairman (South) of the ruling All Progressives Congress last month but never resumed.

The former governor was hospitalised at First Cardiologist and Cardiovascular Consultants Hospital, Lagos on June 2, 2020.

There was anxiety among his family members when his health condition worsened last week.

He was transferred to the intensive care unit of the hospital where prominent Nigerians have been receiving treatment for COVID-19.

Ajimobi’s condition was managed privately but many developed interest in his whereabouts following his absence at public events, especially at the national working committee (NWC) meetings of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

In March, he emerged deputy national chairman of the ruling party in the south-west but he was not involved in strategic meetings held ahead of the Edo and Ondo elections.

When an appeal court in Abuja upheld the suspension of Adams Oshiomhole as national chairman, Ajimobi was appointed in acting capacity.

Due to his absence, Hillard Eta, vice chairman (south-south) was asked to stand in for Ajimobi.

The party’s NWC has been dissolved while a caretaker committee has taken over.

When Seyi Makinde, governor of Oyo, was receiving treatment for COVID-19, his predecessor was among those who expressed solidarity with him.

He had commended Makinde for making the people know he tested positive for COVID-19, saying the disease is not a death sentence.

“Immediately I heard that my brother, Gov. Seyi Makinde’s test came back positive, I sent him a text message to express solidarity with him and wish him quick recovery, and God’s protection,” Ajimobi had told reporters.

“I also want to appreciate him for his bravery with this revelation. I know with adequate care he will get over it. I wish him a quick recovery.

“COVID-19 is not a death sentence, people have recovered from it. We will get over this too, but we must continue to ensure that we follow all safety measures.”

A former senator, Ajimobi goes into history as the only person who has served two terms as Oyo governor.