Ex-president of ASUU Dipo Fasina found after ‘being unreachable for days’ in Turkey

Dipo Fasina, an ex-president of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), went off the grid in Turkey.

Reports had earlier surfaced that the academic went missing during a trip to meet with the Algerian government.

Fasina, aged 76, was travelling to Algeria when he missed his connecting flight from Istanbul, Turkey.

However, the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) confirmed on Sunday that he has been found.

NIDCOM said it collaborated with the Nigerian High Commission in Turkey to locate the academic.

“A big thanks to the Nigerian Ambassador to Turkey who immediately sent officials to the airport to physically locate him in the very busy and huge Istanbul Airport,” NIDCOM wrote in a tweet.

Fasina is said to have taught Philosophy for 34 years at the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife.

He joined OAU in 1979 after returning from the University of California in Los Angeles where he got his PhD.

Fasina is a trustee of ASUU and chairperson of the Joint Action Front (JAF).

JAF is a coalition of labour movements and civil society organisations for pro-people policies in Nigeria.

Fasina is credited to have pioneered the creation of the philosophy department at Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU) in Ogun state.

Since his retirement from OAU, Fasina has taught Philosophy across some universities in Nigeria.

