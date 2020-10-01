Ex-presidents who nearly destroyed Nigeria criticise us shamelessly – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari says his predecessors who are criticising his administration nearly destroyed the country.

In a nationwide broadcast commemorating Nigeria’s 60th independence anniversary on Thursday, Buhari said the past presidents “presided over the near destruction of the country”.

The president said some of what he is being criticised of, including the increase in fuel pump price, are “careful decisions” taken in the economic crisis caused by external factors.

He said these factors, including the drop in oil price, has shrunk available resources but added that his government has been able to do even more than his predecessors.

“No government in the past did what we are doing with such scarce resources. We have managed to keep things going in spite of the disproportionate spending on security.

“Those in the previous governments, from 1999 to 2015, who presided over the near destruction of the country has now the impudence to criticise our efforts. In the circumstances, a responsible government must face the realities and make careful decisions.”

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, who left office in 2007, has been one of the strongest critics of the Buhari administration.

About two weeks ago, he said Nigeria is drifting towards a failed and badly divided state. “Economically our country is becoming a basket case and poverty capital of the world, and socially, we are firming up as an unwholesome and insecure country,” he had said.