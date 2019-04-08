Ex-Super Eagles coach, Christian Chukwu ‘needs $50,000 to survive serious illness’

Christian Chukwu, a former captain and chief coach of the Super Eagles, is seriously down with an undisclosed ailment.

Consequently, he will be needing the sum of about $50,000 to be flown to the United States of America to undergo surgery and for other medical treatment.

Chukwu’s present predicament was brought to light following an appeal made by Benson Ejindu, the patron of former Enugu Rangers players association, both in Nigeria and all over the world.

“Christian “Chairman” Chukwu, who captained the famous Enugu Rangers International FC and the Nigeria national team in the 1970s and early 1980s, needs a different type of support – your financial support. Your support, no matter how small, will offset the cost of surgeries and treatments to restore his debilitating health,” said Ejindu.

“I am asking you to join me, this time around, in raising funds for Chairman Chukwu, who is currently in Nigeria receiving treatments for various ailments. Your financial support will help fly him to the United States for better treatment.

“We are hoping to raise about $50,000 to cover Christian Chukwu’s round trip flight from Nigeria and all the medical expenses. Leftover funds will help set up a health and welfare account for all Ex Rangers Players.”

As of the time of filing this report, a total of $2,850 has been raised for the former national team captain through an account opened for him. But he will need about $50,000 for the operation and all other medical expenses.