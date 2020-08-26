Expired seasoning cubes in circulation

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has issued a warning to Nigerians against purchasing expired “Ninido seasoning cubes”.

In a memo dated August 19 and signed by Hassan Sabo, comptroller (enforcement), NCS, noted that the products had expired since June 28, 2019.

According to the document, titled “Re: Circulation of Expired Seasoning Cubes across the Country”, and addressed to zonal and sector coordinators, the products were believed to have been imported from Niger Republic.

“The CGC is in receipt of intelligence information that revealed ongoing distribution/sales of expired seasoning cubes with the trademark, ‘Ninido Cube’ by some marketers across the country. Some of the these food condiments were recently spotted at Gumel LGA of Jigawa State,” the memo read.

“The product, believed to have been imported from the neighbouring Niger Republic, has expiration date of 28th June, 2019, and is currently being sold at the central market, Gumel, by some retailers.

“The importation of exported food/items and other contraband goods into the country through the porous international borders constitutes huge economic and health challenges. This is even as recent analysis indicated that some developed nations are targeting West African sub-region to dump some of these products without recourse to the attendant implication.

“The CGC has directed that you are to put all measures in place to ensure that officers are at alert to watch out for these expired seasoning ‘Ninido Cubes’ and smugglers for possible arrest and persecution.”