Explore potential in aquaculture value chain, Sanwo-Olu urges investors

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has identified sustainable development of the State tourism potentials in aquaculture and its value chain as a driver for economic growth that will not only create jobs, contribute to poverty reduction but would also unleash opportunities for entrepreneurship.

The Governor who spoke in Lagos at the 2019 Lagos Seafood Festival noted that there exists within the agricultural value chain the potential for increased production towards the attainment of the State’s food security objective, foreign exchange earnings from export and ultimately contribute to the growth of the State‘s GDP.

Represented by his Deputy, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, the Governor pointed out that toward this end, the State Government has initiated several projects in the agricultural space to drive these objectives.

“We have established Fish Form Estates in lkorodu and Epe which primary aim is to ensure a geometrical increase in fish production, with the active participation of the private sector. While the 1korodu Estate is fully subscribed and produces 10,000 tons of fish per annum, the Ketu Ereyun Epe Estate will produce 11,000 metric tons on completion of its first phase.

“All of these initiatives are aimed at bridging the demand and supply gap which is estimated at 374,000 tonnes per annum and 155,262 tonnes per annum respectively. This is a huge and highly rewarding investment opportunity which I invite the business community to tap into and harness,” he opined.

The Governor stressed that the State is endowed with natural landscape traversed by sea and lagoon waters as well as beautiful beaches and waterfronts adding that 22% of the State’s total land area is covered with water and i80km coastline along the Atlantic Ocean.

“These unique endowments give the State a comparative advantage in seafood and tourism business which are yearning to be tapped, harnessed and developed for the socio-economic transformation of the State. I urge you all to avail yourselves the opportunities presented by this gathering to network and initiate partnerships that will promote food security, create jobs and enhance livelihoods in the State while enjoying yourselves at this festival.,” Sanwo-Olu noted.

He commended the organizers of the 2019 Seafood festival for the painstaking efforts put to ensure a successful celebration and hoped that next year’s edition would be bigger and more glorious.

Earlier the State Commissioner for Agriculture, Prince Gbolahan Lawal pointed out that entertainment and the show business are major activities in the State which provides employment for youths and significantly contribute to the growth of the State’s GDP and the well-being of its people through the creation of an atmosphere for relaxation and enjoyment.

He added that the industry is expected to generate revenue of USD88 Million with positive impact on the economy and provide a lee way for the much needed diversification of sources of foreign exchange earnings aside income from the sales of crude oil.

Lawal added that the celebration of the Lagos Seafood Festival would boost the development of the creative industry and promote the visibility of the State as a tourist destination in alignment with the Entertainment and Tourism Pillar of the State Government’s THEMES developmental agenda of the State Government.

“In accordance with the theme of this year’s festival, the rich seafood diversity of the State will be projected through the display of various fresh, processed and wide varieties of seafood based dishes by our exhibitors. This is strengthened by the fact that fishing is the main occupation of the people living in the coastal zones and along the vast lagoon network of the State,” the Commissioner averred.