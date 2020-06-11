Extract a heavy price from Boko Haram over fresh killings, Buhari tells military

President Muhammadu Buhari has called on the Nigerian armed forces to strongly repel the attack on Faduma Kolomdi village in Gubio local government area of Borno state.

Over 70 people were killed by Boko Haram fighters in an attack on Tuesday.

In a statement Garba Shehu, his spokesman, issued on his behalf, Buhari expressed shock over the “brutal killings” in the state.

The president described the incident as shocking as it happened few weeks after the month of Ramadan, and particularly at a time the country is preparing for its Democracy Day.

Buhari urged the armed forces to sustain victories against the insurgents, asking the military to “extract a heavy price from the attackers”.

“As news of one the most brutal terrorist attacks on innocent people emerged from the Northeast, President Muhammadu Buhari said he is deeply shocked by the brutal killing of tens of people by the Boko Haram/Islam in West Africa Province (ISWAP) in Gubio village, Borno State,” the statement read.

“The President, who was expecting a detailed briefing by the Governor, Professor Babagana Zulum on the outcome of his visit to the affected communities, said the “primordial nature of the killings is particularly shocking because it happened not long after the Ramadhan and Eid, and the country is preparing to celebrate the Democracy Day.”

“In condemning the incident, President Buhari charged the armed forces to sustain their recent string of successes against the terrorists to extract a heavy price from the attackers, and bring back all those they kidnapped as well as the large number of cattle rustled.

“He also expressed the sincere condolences of the government and people of Nigeria to the bereaved families, communities and the government and people of Borno State.”

when the governor of Borno visited the village on Wednesday, a survivor said 81 residents were killed, 13 persons sustained injuries and seven others, including village head, were abducted during the attack.