ExxonMobil appoints Adesua Dozie Vice-Chairman of Its Nigerian affiliates

ExxonMobil affiliates in Nigeria – Mobil Producing Nigeria Unlimited (MPN) and Esso Exploration and Production Nigeria Limited (EEPNL) – have announced the appointment of Adesua Dozie as the Vice-Chairman of the Boards of the Companies. The appointment becomes effective today.

This was disclosed in a statement at the weekend.

Until her appointment, she was an Executive Director and General Counsel for MPN and EEPNL.

Dozie joined MPN in November 2019, as General Counsel and was elevated to the position of Executive Director on December 30, 2019.

Dozie is a senior Legal Advisor with over 20 years of experience as a trusted leader for multinational companies across Africa in a diverse range of industries.

She holds a Bachelor of Law degree (LL. B.) from the University of Buckingham in the United Kingdom, and a Master of Laws (LL.M) from Cornell Law School, New York.

She was admitted to the New York bar and qualified as a barrister and solicitor in Nigeria.

Dozie has advised on various large-scale transactions across the African continent, drawing on a deep knowledge of the legal and regulatory framework, in turn facilitating regional growth, strengthening corporate governance and compliance cultures across diverse business communities.

She is a passionate advocate for empowering diverse talent and is committed to building and strengthening inclusive working environments.

ExxonMobil upstream affiliates in Nigeria operate several joint venture concessions and deep water production sharing contracts which currently focus on major secondary oil recovery projects, natural gas liquids and gas monetisation and significant investment in national content development.

The ExxonMobil upstream affiliates operating in Nigeria are MPN, EEPNL and Esso Exploration and Production Nigeria (Offshore East) Limited. The companies have notable history, proven experience and a strong record of contributions to Nigeria’s development.