FAAN asks travelers to make contingency plans as aviation workers begin 2-day strike

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAIA) chapter has advised travelers and stakeholders to make contingency plans in order to avoid missing their appointments.

The authority’s management issued the advisory in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

FAAN was speaking in regards to the planned strike by aviation unions which could affect scheduled flight operations.

The agency said the management of NAIA would open the airport for operation as usual, but warned that passengers may experience “disruptions in flights operations as a result of the planned strike action”.

The aviation authority expressed regret over any inconvenience that passenger may face.

“The management of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, wishes to inform the general public of the aviation union’s planned two-day warning strike scheduled to start Monday April 17, 2023,” FAAN said.

“Intending passengers and stakeholders are kindly advised and note so as to make contingency plans in order to avoid missing their flights and appointments. Any inconvenience experienced is highly regretted.”

Last Friday, the aviation unions announced plans to embark on a warning strike in protest against unpalatable working conditions and entitlements.

The unions involved are the National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE), Air Transport Services Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (ATSSSAN), and the Association of Nigeria Aviation Professionals (ANAP).

Others are the National Association of Aircraft Pilots and Engineers (NAAPE), and the Amalgamated Union of Public Corporation Civil Service Technical and Recreation Services Employees.

The workers are demanding the approval and implementation of the condition of service (CoS), as agreed between them and the Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission (NSIWC), the office of the head of civil service of the federation, and other agencies.

Others are the non-implementation of minimum wage consequential adjustments and arrears for the Nigeria Meteorological Agency (NiMet) since 2019 and the planned demolition exercise of all the agency buildings in Lagos by the minister of aviation for an airport city project.

In a memo signed by the leadership of the five unions, the workers said an indefinite strike would ensue, if the two-day warning strike fails.