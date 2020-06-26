Fakorede, Oyo’s youngest commissioner, tests positive for COVID-19

Seun Fakorede, commissioner for youth development and sports in Oyo state, has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a LinkedIn post on Friday, the 28-year-old commissioner, announced that he is an asymptomatic carrier of the virus.

Fakorede said being diagnosed of the disease is not a death sentence, saying he will fight the infection victoriously.

“I tested positive for COVlD-19 and I want you to know that there’s no cause for any panic as I’m very well, safe and sound without any symptoms/breakdown,” Fakorede said.

“Before the test result came in, I had no inkling that l was going to test positive. This was because, despite the demands of the office I occupy, l have been careful since COVlD-19 crept into our world I took the test just like others and didn’t nurse any fear. I was asymptomatic, I still am, and I remain fearless.

“l have immediately followed and adhered strictly to the directives of the Incident Management for the Oyo State Response to the Coronavirus Pandemic.

“COVID-19 is not in anyway a death sentence. So, while I acknowledge my principal, Governor Seyi Makinde, for the efforts he has put in place to tackle the pandemic, I want to further urge us all to continue to do everything to minimize the spread of this virus.

“I will remain in isolation till I fully recover, I will fight this victoriously. Please continue to comply with all the directives of the COVlD-19 Task Force. Stay safe!”

On Thursday, Abiola Ajimobi, former governor of Oyo, died of multiple organ failure following complications from COVID-19 infection.

Oyo currently has 1,188 confirmed cases of COVID-19 — the state with the fourth highest infection rate in the country.