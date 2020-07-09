Families’ unity, economic prosperity of Iruland my top priority – Oba Lawal

The unification of the larger Oniru royal families and the economic prosperity of Iru land are the priorities of the new king of Iru Kingdom, Oba Abdulwasiu Omogbolahan Lawal, his Private Secretary, Hakeem Akintoye has said.

Akintoye noted in a statement that the new Oniru is not interested in any mundane things amidst reported bickering.

According to Hakeem Akintoye, the vision of the Oniru for Iru land is the continuous growth in leaps and bounds of the kingdom which remains one of the economic nerve-centers in Lagos.

He stressed that the Oniru is not distracted at all but would rather continues to urge all sons and daughters of Iru royal families to join hands with him towards the realisation of his vision for the kingdom.

“There is no doubt that the future of Iru Kingdom continues to be bright and promising, the ascension of Oba Lawal marks the start of the next phase of the journey into that future with initiatives that would develop Iruland. Many parties are just uncomfortable with the fact that it is no longer business as usual”, said Akintoye

He noted that under his kingship, the future of Iru Kingdom looks bright and promising, given such a rich leadership credential especially in the public sector that Oba Lawal has brought to bear on the kingship.

Akintoye added that the Oniru’s past performance as Commissioner under three administrations in the State and his legacy in the Ministries of Agriculture and Housing stood him out as one who will bring further positive transformation to the kingdom.

While noting that the palace would not give room for division in the royal family, Akintoye assured that Oba Lawal would continue to adopt an open-door policy in directing the affairs of the kingdom.

He pointed out that the Oniru would nonetheless not tolerate violence or disruption of law and order especially based on his experience as an officer of the law.

The Private Secretary noted that the king has pledged to invest resources in projects that will promote cultural renaissance in Yoruba land as well as embarking on innovations that would engender economic development in the kingdom.

Akintoye assured all residents and members of Iru Kingdom of Oba Lawal’s commitment to unity and progress as promised during his installation as the 15th Oniru of Iruland on Sunday, June 7, 2020.

“With my experience in public service, I will continue to work with others not only to bring more development to Iruland but the entire State. I promise to live the rest of my life for my people. I will work with fellow monarchs, chiefs, community leaders and all stakeholders for the unity of our people.

“I will project the Yoruba culture and tradition by promoting and sustaining our identity as a people. Consequently, I pledge to invest resources in projects that will promote cultural renaissance in Yoruba land. I will spare no sweat in guaranteeing the advancement of the Yoruba culture and tradition. I will work with various stakeholders to achieve this.” Akintoye quoted Oba Lawal as saying.