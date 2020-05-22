Fasting continues on Saturday, as Eid-el-Fitr holds Sunday

The 2020 Eid-el-fitr will hold on Sunday as fasting during the month of Ramadan will end on Saturday.

The national moon sighting committee of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, disclosed this in a tweet on Friday.

“There was no positive sighting report of the Shawwal crescent in Nigeria, tomorrow is 30th Ramadan. An official statement from the Sultanate will be released shortly,” the tweet read.

Ramadan is known to be either 29 or 30 days.

Sa’ad Abubakar, sultan of Sokoto, had earlier asked Muslims to be on the look out for the moon on Friday.

Abubakar, who is the president-general of NSCIA, had also asked Muslim faithful to avoid large gatherings during Eid-el-Fitr prayers, which he said could be held at home.

“As the month of Ramadan is gradually coming to an end and the Eid-el-fitr is approaching, it is crucial to reiterate that we are living in unusual times when almost everything normal has become abnormal, including social gatherings and large congregational prayers,” he had said.

“Therefore, Muslims are enjoined to note that Eid-el-fitr is not a compulsory religious activity (fard) and at no point should it be observed if doing so will undermine the fundamental purpose of Shari’ah: security, a multifaceted concept which includes personal, community, national, environmental and health components, among others.”