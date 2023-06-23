Fayemi remains an inspiration, pride of Ekiti, says lawmaker

A member of the House of Representatives, representing Ekiti North Federal Constituency 1, Akin Rotimi, Jr. yesterday congratulated the immediate past Governor of Ekiti State, Dr. John Kayode Fayemi, on the Honorary Doctorate Degree bestowed on him by the Lagos State University.

Rotimi who served as Principal Private Secretary, and subsequently as Special Adviser on Communications and Strategy in the Fayemi administration, in appreciation, said Fayemi’s mentorship and transformational leadership has brought out the talents of many young people. He commended him for his commitment to building a successor generation of leaders, of whom he counts himself among.

In a statement he personally signed, the Public Policy, Communication-for-development and foreign relations expert described Fayemi as a man who prioritizes the development of his people above his personal interests.

He said bagging an Honorary Doctorate Degree from a top institution like Lagos State University shows that Fayemi’s contributions to humanitarian development and peace in Africa are well recognized.

Rotimi said in part; “May I use this opportunity to congratulate my mentor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, as he adds another feather to his cap, with this award.

“That the governing council of a top institution like Lagos State University has found you worthy to be honored with an Honorary Doctorate Degree of Letters in appreciation of your contributions to humanitarian development and the defence of human rights across the continent of Africa is a welcome development”, he said.

“On behalf of the good people of Ekiti North 1 Federal Constituency, comprising Ikole and Oye Local Governments of Ekiti State, I heartily congratulate a worthy leader and prominent constituent.

“In and out of office, you continue to attract honour and recognitions on account of your sterling public service career and contributions to peace and development in Africa. Your Excellency sir, you remain our inspiration and pride.”

Other honorary award recipients at the institution’s 26th Convocation , include Femi Gbajabiamila, Chief of Staff to the President; Babatunde Raji Fashola, SAN, former Governor of Lagos State; Mrs. Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire, former Deputy Governor of Lagos State; Oba Saheed Ademola Elegushi, Kusenla III; and Dr. Kayode Olukoya, Senior Pastor of the Mountain of Fire Ministries.

The event was witnessed by Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, Governor of Lagos State and Visitor of the University, amongst other dignitaries.