Fayemi tests positive for COVID-19

Ekiti State Governor Kayode Fayemi has tested positive for COVID-19 — after a third test.

Fayemi, who is the chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), disclosed his COVID-19 status on Twitter on Wednesday.

“I took my third Covid-19 test yesterday and it came back positive. I’m generally ok and I’m already self isolating at home and receiving the best of care from my medical team. I’m delegating critical tasks to my Deputy but will continue routine duty from home,” the post read.

Fayemi joins a list of governors who have tested positive for the virus, including Seyi Makinde of Oyo; Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo; Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia, and Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna.

It is not clear how the governor contracted the virus but he had held series of meetings within and outside Ekiti state over the past two weeks, although in observance of physical distancing guidelines as provided by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

As of July 21, 2020, a total of 86 people had been confirmed positive for the coronavirus in Ekiti, out of which 47 recoveries and two deaths have been recorded.