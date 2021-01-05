FCMB MD goes on leave as bank probes paternity allegation

Adam Nuru, managing director of First City Monument Bank (FCMB), has opted to go on leave amid the allegation of marital infidelity.

Sources said that a panel is currently probing the allegation against Nuru, who has been accused of having an affair with Moyo Thomas, a former official of the bank, who is married.

“The managing director volunteered to proceed on leave pending the outcome of the investigation of this scandal,” the source said.

“Although it is a personal matter, the issue has gone really far and many allegations were made.”

According to reports, Moyo had reportedly left Tunde, her husband, and travelled to the United States with her two kids, later informing him that the children were not his, but Nuru’s.

Tunde reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest and died on December 16, 2020.

Over 1,000 people had signed a petition to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), calling for the sack of Nuru.

The petitioners had alleged that he is responsible for the demise of Tunde.

They claimed that Tunde was down with a stroke but later recovered and thereafter met another lady whom he planned to marry.

He was, however, said to have died two days before his introduction to his pregnant girlfriend.

“This is a case of gross misconduct based on ethical grounds and unjustifiable economic oppression by the elites (Adam Nuru) against the less privileged in the society,” the petition read.

“The MD has been doing everything possible to sweep this case under the carpet. We implore the Central Bank of Nigeria as the apex regulator and the board of FCMB to investigate this for the integrity of the bank and Nigerian banking industry.

“This is a case too many, while I agree that this is not the full story, the barest minimum will be an investigation of this unethical conduct by the current MD of FCMB Bank Adam Nuru.”

Our correspondent learnt that the bank will issue a statement on the situation on Wednesday.