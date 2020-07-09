FCT health secretary, family members contract coronavirus

Mohammed Kawu, acting secretary of the health and human services secretariat of the federal capital territory administration (FCTA), has contracted coronavirus.

In a statement on Thursday, FCTA said Kawu’s family members also contracted the virus.

The statement said the health secretary, an equivalent of the commissioner of health in the states, started experiencing coronavirus symptoms 12 days earlier.

He was quoted to have told journalists at the Asokoro District Hospital in Abuja that his case was that of “moderate infection.”

“I want every Nigerian, as I have always told them in the media, to know that this thing is real and anybody can be infected, especially those of us that are in the front line,” he said.

“The disease can be fatal and it is important that everyone follows all the extant guidelines of hand washing or sanitising, maintain physical distancing, wearing of facial coverings and staying at home.

“I am happy and I thank my creator that mine was moderate infection. I got some symptoms that were not very severe. I had to be on intravenous (IV) drugs for about 10 days. I am stronger now. Probably they will discharge me anytime soon.”

On the challenges of being on the front line, he reportedly said “the major drawback was infecting members of their families at home.”

“His family members who are infected are also being managed within the FCT system,” the statement added.