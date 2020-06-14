FCT seals off Jabi mall for hosting Naira Marley’s concert amid COVID-19

The federal capital territory administration (FCTA) has sealed off the Jabi Lake mall for violating restrictions to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The FCT ministerial enforcement task force on COVID-19 sealed off the mall on Sunday after it hosted a concert by Naira Marley, a singer.

The presidential task force on COVID-19 had banned public events and gatherings of more than 20 persons amid the coronavirus pandemic.

But the mall hosted the concert on Saturday, with pictures and videos showing people flouting social distancing measures.

The musical event was planned as a drive-in concert but it failed to conform to the planned arrangement.

Criticism had trailed the event, with many Nigerians calling for disciplinary measures against the singer and the organisers.

It was not immediately clear if any action has been taken against the musician who had arrived from Lagos on a chartered flight.