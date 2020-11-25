FCT tops list as daily COVID-19 count triples in 24 hours

Nigeria’s daily count of coronavirus infections tripled in 24 hours as 168 new cases were confirmed in nine states and the federal capital territory (FCT).

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed the new cases in its update for November 24, 2020.

The case count for Tuesday is exactly three times the figure recorded on Monday — 56 new positive samples were confirmed on November 23.

According to the breakdown, FCT topped the list with 61 new cases, followed by Lagos with 50, and Kaduna with 27.

With the new figures, Lagos — the state with the highest number of infections — has now exceeded 23,000 confirmed cases, out of which 21,741 people have recovered.

FCT is next on the list with 6,576 confirmed infections, followed by Plateau with 3,805 cases.

Meanwhile, the country recorded its lowest daily count of recoveries in eight days with 70 people discharged on Tuesday — the last time the figure dropped below 70 was on November 15 when 44 persons were confirmed to have recovered.

One person was confirmed to have died of COVID-19 complications on Tuesday, increasing the fatality toll to 1,169.

Out of a total of 66,607 confirmed cases, 62,311 people have recovered.