FCT tops list as NCDC confirms 176 new coronavirus infections

After weeks of recording low cases, the federal capital territory (FCT) topped the list of states with positive samples on Wednesday.

Out of 176 new infections confirmed by the Nigeria Centre or Disease Control (NCDC) in its update for September 9, 2020, FCT recorded the most cases with 40 positive samples, followed by Lagos with 34, and Plateau with 26.

The new infections were recorded in 16 states and the FCT.

Although FCT is the second most affected on the list of states in Nigeria, it has the highest figure of active cases with 3,669 still on admission, while 1,637 recoveries and 69 deaths have been recorded.

Lagos, which has recorded the most cases with 18,456 positive samples and 204 deaths, currently has the second highest number of active cases with 3,015 patients.

Meanwhile, the Wednesday figure of new cases represented a slight decrease from that of Tuesday when 296 samples tested positive for the virus.

A total of 276 patients were discharged on Wednesday, increasing the number of recoveries to 43,610, while three new deaths were recorded and the country’s fatality toll rose to 1,070.

The number of samples tested has now crossed 430,000, out of which a total of 55,632 people have been confirmed to have contracted COVID-19, but 10,952 cases are still active.