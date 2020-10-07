FEC approves $3bn for Port Harcourt-Maiduguri rail line

The federal executive council (FEC) has approved the reconstruction and rehabilitation of the Port Harcourt-Maiduguri narrow gauge rail line valued at $3 billion.

Rotimi Amaechi, minister of transportation, who disclosed this to state house correspondents after the council’s weekly meeting on Wednesday, said the rail line will have new branches — from Port Harcourt to Bonny and from Port Harcourt to Owerri.

He added that the government also approved a new deep seaport in Bonny and a railway industrial park in Port Harcourt, both in Rivers state.

“The federal executive council has approved the award of contracts for the rehabilitation and reconstruction of the Port Harcourt-Maiduguri eastern narrow gauge railway, with new branch lines and trans-shipment facilities,” he said.

“The council also approved the construction of a new deep seaport in Bonny, under PPP and the construction of a railway industrial park in Port Harcourt.

“The railway line will be at the cost of $3,020,279,549. The industrial park, which is under PPP, at no cost to federal government, will cost $241,154,389.31. The Bonny deep seaport will cost $461,924,369, at no cost to the federal government.

“There is another connecting to narrow gauge to standard gauge at Kafanchan. There is a branch line from Gombe or before Maiduguri to Damaturu and Gashau.”