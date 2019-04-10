FG accuses some traditional rulers of conspiring with bandits

Mansur Dan-Ali, minister of defence, has accused some traditional leaders of providing information to bandits.

In a statement which Tukur Gusau, his spokesman, issued on his behalf, Dan-Ali said the intensified air strikes by the Nigerian air force in Zamfara has led to the killing of many bandits and the rescue of innocent persons.

He said the government is concerned about the security challenges in the north-west, particularly in Zamfara, Sokoto, Katsina states and Birnin Gwari axis of Kaduna state.

“The Nigerian Air Force has also intensified air strikes against the bandits in Zamfara. So far, the combined efforts have yielded to lot of successes leading to the killing of many bandits, rescue of many innocent persons including the renowned Islamic scholar Sheik Ahmad Suleiman,” he said.

“The government is also addressing the remote and immediate causes that gave room to high spate of armed banditry in the states.

“Recently the government acted on the advice of the Ministry of Defence to suspend all mining activities in Zamfara State and environs following intelligence report that suggest close collaboration between the activities of the bandits and illegal miners.

“It is instructive to mention here that insurgency and terrorism are global phenomena that cannot be addressed through military actions only. The whole society has to rise in unison to support the government’s efforts to address the problem.

“However, in spite of the concerted efforts of the Armed Forces and other security some unpatriotic persons including highly placed traditional rulers in the areas were identified as helping the bandits with intelligence to perpetuate their nefarious actions or to compromise military operations.”