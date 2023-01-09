FG Condemns Kidnapping Of Train Passengers In Edo

Kayode Ogundele
According to the Federal Government, the kidnapping of railway passengers at the Tom Ikimi Train Station in Igueben, Edo, is abhorrent and absolutely savage.

The FG told the public that security services are working to free the abducted train passengers in a statement released on Sunday by Mr. Henshaw Ogubike, Director of Press and Public Relations for the Ministry of Transportation.

The Nigeria Police have mobilized to protect the lives and property of the remaining passengers and are on the trail of the offenders.

The government assures of its swift response to the unfortunate situation and expresses its sadness over this unpleasant development.

Ogubike said, “Further information would be shared later.”

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on January 7, some claimed herdsmen assaulted the train station at Igueben and abducted several passengers who were waiting to board the train to Warri while armed with AK-47 rifles.

 

