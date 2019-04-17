FG declares Friday, Monday Public holidays

The Federal Government has declared Friday 19 and Monday 22, April 2019, Public Holidays to mark this year’s Easter celebration.

Minister of Interior, Lt. Gen. Abdulrahman Dambazau, (rtd), who made the declaration on behalf of the Federal Government, enjoined all Christians to emulate the exemplary attributes of Jesus Christ amongst which are tolerance, love and peaceful co-existence.

According to a statement by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Interior, Barr. Georgina Ekeoma Ehuriah, the minister urged all Nigerians at home and abroad to use the occasion to pray for the Peace, Unity, and Progress of our great country Nigeria irrespective of diversity in religious beliefs.

Dambazau, while wishing all Nigerians a happy and peaceful Easter celebration, further called on them to support the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari in its determination to take the country to the next level.