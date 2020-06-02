FG directs civil servants from GL14 and above to resume

The federal government has asked civil servants on grade level 14 and above including those on essential duties to resume work on daily basis.

Folasade Yemi-Esan, the head of civil service of the federation, issued the directive in a statement on Tuesday.

Yemi-Esan said the directive is effective from Tuesday, June 2.

“To this effect, concerned officers are hereby directed to report to work daily; Monday through Friday from 9am to 2pm daily,” the statement signed by Olawunmi Ogunmosunle, director of information, read.

“The officers are to ensure full compliance with the directives and advice on the prevention of the COVID -19 pandemic.

“These measures include maintenance of physical distancing, regular washing and /or sanitising of hands and wearing of facemasks.”

She also advised heads of minitries, departments and agencies to limit the number of visitors they receive to the barest minimum and ensure that the visitors complied with safety and health advice/ directives.

Yemi-Esan also advised permanent secretaries and chief executive officers to abide by the guidelines and advice on preventive measures contained in earlier circulars.