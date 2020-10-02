FG directs reopening of all schools

The federal government has directed the reopening of all schools.

Speaking at a media briefing on Friday, Adamu Adamu, minister of education, said ”unity schools” are to reopen on October 12 while private and state schools will determine their own opening schedule.

“We have consulted widely with all stakeholders in the education sector. Our eyes and ears are opened to the international media. I’m glad to report that there has not been any single case of COVID-19 in all Unity Schools. No single fatality among the students,” he said.

“We have come to the conclusion that we have to review our decisions. After consultation with PTF, we have resolved that our Unity Schools be opened on October 12, 2020.”

The minister asked academic institutions to maintain strict compliance with COVID-19 protocol.

In March, the federal government directed the closure of all schools following the outbreak of COVID-19 in the country.

Some states had already reopened their institutions of learning.