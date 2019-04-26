FG donates $500,000 to Guinea Bissau for elections

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the donation of $500,000 to the government of Guinea Bissau.

According to a series of tweets on the verified Twitter handle of Presidency Nigeria @NGRPresident, Buhari made the donations in response to an urgent request for assistance by the government of Guinea Bissau towards the country’s election.

The president, who is chairman of ECOWAS, also donated 350 units of electoral kits, 10 motorcycles, five Hilux vans, and two light trucks to the country.

This was announced in a series of tweets by the presidency.

“The president graciously approved support to the country’s election process, including 350 units of electoral kits, 10 motorcycles, 5 Hilux vans, two light trucks and US$500,000,” one of the tweets read.

“In his capacity as Chairman, ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State,” and had, on Friday morning, directed Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, to undertake an urgent mission as his Special Envoy to Guinea Bissau, in the company of ECOWAS Commission President, Jean-Claude Brou.

“This vital assistance ensured that legislative elections held in Guinea Bissau, which should help in stabilizing the country.”