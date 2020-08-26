FG inaugurates 7-member panel to review UNILAG crisis

The federal government has inaugurated a seven-member presidential panel to look into the crisis rocking the University of Lagos (UNILAG) and submit recommendations that would put the institution back on course.

NAN reports that at the inauguration in Abuja on Wednesday, Adamu Adamu, minister of education, charged members of the panel to conclude its assignment and submit its report within two weeks.

According to him, “members by the terms of reference of this panel are expected to view the report of the council sub-committee on review of the varsity since May 2017 and make appropriate recommendations, after affording all those indicted an opportunity to defend themselves.”

“They are to examine the steps taken by the council leading to the removal of Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, the vice-chancellor, and ascertain whether due process was followed as stipulated in the universities amendment act 2003, and the principle of fair hearing adhered to,” he said.

“To determine whether the process (if any) leading to the appointment of the acting vice-chancellor for the university was consistent with the provisions of the enabling Act.

“To make appropriate recommendations, including sanctions for all those found culpable by the special visitation team, on allegations contained in the report as well as other subsequent actions arising therefrom.

“And make any recommendations that will assist government to take decisions that will ensure peaceful, stable and effective administration of the university.”

Adamu also urged stakeholders at the institution to fully cooperate with the panel and allow it to work unhindered.

On his part, Tukur Sahad, chairman of the panel, thanked the minister for finding the members of the committee worthy of carrying out the national assignment.

He promised that they will put in their best to ensure the resolution of the crisis rocking the institution while calling on the university’s governing council as well as the varsity’s senate to give them full cooperation in the course of discharging their duty .

Members of the panel include Adamu Usman, board chairman, UBEC; Ikenna Onyedo, former vice-chancellor, Federal University of Agriculture, Umudike; and Ekanem Braid, former vice-chancellor, Cross River State University.

Others are Jimoh Bankole, former Bursar, University of Ibadan and Grace Ekanem, director, legal services, ministry of education.