FG introduces proof of ownership fee for vehicles

The Federal Government has started the issuance of Proof of Ownership Certificate (POC) for all categories of registered vehicles nationwide.

Unveiling the new policy at the Bagauda Kaltho Press Centre, Alausa, Lagos, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Transportation Engr AbdulHafiz Toriola said the certificate which will come into force in the State in July ,would be part of requirements to be renewed annually.

What that means is that it is now mandatory that all vehicle owners, obtain as a matter of policy, the Proof of Ownership Certificate annually, unlike what hitherto obtains when you only obtain proof of ownership of vehicle when you purchase a used vehicle or changed the engine of your vehicle.

He said: “This certificate upon successful completion of the necessary requirements and procedures, will serve as part of official documentation of a vehicle’s legal owners.”

Toriola explained that the POC which would affect all classes of vehicles from motorcycle, to tricycle, to mini vehicles, saloon cars, all classes of trucks, articulated vehicles and such likes that coveys people or products from one point to the other.

Toriola said it will contain vital information including the vehicle’s registration details, such as, licence number plate, model, year of manufacture in addition to owner’s name and address.

​According to him, all States of the Federation are expected to begin the implementation of the new policy, and each vehicle owner is expected to pay a minimum of N1,000 to procure the document.