FG lifts ban on Executive Jets six weeks after Naira Marley incident

The federal government has lifted the ban placed on Executive Jets Services for flouting COVID-19 guidelines by flying Naira Marley to Abuja for a concert.

Speaking during the briefing of the presidential task force on COVID-19 on Monday, Aviation Minister Hadi Sirika said the company has complied substantially with the sanctions imposed on them.

“Today, we lifted the ban on Executive Air Services Limited. They have complied substantially with all of our imposed sanctions,” the minister said.

“They have paid part of the fine and they have brought out a payment plan. So we have lifted the ban today so they continue to do their business. These kind of things are not punitive, they are to make our industry work better and keep all of us safe.”

Sirika, on June 15, had announced that the charter jet company was suspended indefinitely for flying the artiste to Abuja for a concert when the minister approved the flight for a different purpose.

The minister had said the flight was approved to convey Adefope Okoji, a justice, for an official assignment.

In its defence, Sam Iwuajoku, the company’s chief executive officer, said it got another offer to convey another set of passengers to Abuja after the judge travelled to Abuja on another flight.

Iwuajoku said he was confused when he saw the name Fashola Babatunde and approved the flight because he thought it was the minister of works and housing.