FG may lock down Eti-Osa, Ikeja, Lagos Mainland, others

Eleven councils in Lagos are facing imminent lockdown following a spike in COVID-19 infections.

The Lagos councils are part of the 18 endemic others across the Federation that account for 60 percent of COVID-19 cases in the nation.

The Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 disclosed on Monday the councils may be shut down as part of measures to contain the pandemic.

It however said state government and local authorities where the councils are located, will administer the lockdown.

The councils affected in Lagos based on figures from the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) as published by The Nation on June 2 include:

* Mainland (1,274)

* Mushin (458)

* Eti-Osa (403)

* Alimosho (239)

* Kosofe (175)

* Ikeja (168)

*Oshodi/Isolo (132)

* Apapa (131)

*Lagos Island (111)

* Amuwo Odofin (129)

* Surulere (110)

Outside Lagos, the other councils are:

· Abuja Municipal (536)

· Tarauni (248)

· Katsina (242)

· Maiduguri (167)

· Dutse (170)

· Nassarawa (152)

· Oredo (126)

· Bauchi (114) and

· Ado Odo/Ota (107).

Chairman of PTF Boss Mustapha who spoke at a news conference after briefing President Muhammadu Buhari at the end of the four-week gradual easing of lockdown, said: “For the precision lockdown, we have identified 18 local governments out of the 774 local government that are considered to be high burden with this infection and they account for 60 per cent of 24, 077 infections.

“The reason for the precision lockdown is to place specific measures that will be administered by state governments and local authorities. It is not for the federal government, it’s the responsibilities of states and local authorities.”

Mustapha was accompanied to brief the President by Minister of Health Dr. Osagie Ehanire, Coordinator of the PTF Dr Sani Aliyu and Director General of the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu.

Giving more explanation on the precision lockdown, Dr. Sani said: “Some of these local government areas have issues to do with their location and the fact that they do not have defined borders. We will be sending out clarification as soon as we finish this piece of work.

“The restrictions of movement in these local government areas are only one of several interventions we are putting in place in terms of the hotspots.

“There will be precision targeting in these areas not only to increase testing but also to improve isolation, to make sure that we do a lot of risk communication and public awareness activities.

“So, cessation of movement is only part of it. And in some of the local governments, it may be impracticable to do so. We already know some local government where it may be impossible to do this.

“Overall, what we are trying to do is to put out the small fires across the country rather than trying to fight raging fire across the whole country which will be very difficult and will also be draining economically for us.”