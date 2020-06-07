FG reveals identities of convicted rapists

The Federal Government has revealed the identities of convicted sex offenders in the country.

It published the names and photos of convicted sex offenders through the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP).

The names and photos of the rapists were published via the agency’s Twitter handle on Sunday.

Of the ten names published, six offenders were convicted in 2019 while four others were convicted in 2020.

A further breakdown of the published names showed that the offenders are from Ekiti, Abuja, Kano and Lagos states.

While two of the offenders were convicted for incest, others were punished for rape.

Among those named is a former supervisor at Chrisland School, Adegboyega Adenekan, 47, who was jailed 60 years for defiling a two-year-old child.

NAPTIP assured Nigerians that it was committed to ending rape and sexual abuse in the country.

“Here are the identities of convicted sex offenders as seen on the Nigeria Sex Offender Register. @naptipnigeria is determined to naming and shaming all sex offenders. More names will be published as the convictions keep coming in,” the agency tweeted.

NAPTIP Director-General, Julie Okah-Donli, urged Nigerians to report cases of rape within their vicinity to the agency or the nearest police station.

According to her, reporting cases of rape is the only way to curtail the abominable act, adding that the agency will act on reported cases.

She said, “Rapists are now getting away with their illicit acts along with murder; these cases of domestic servitude are cases that take place behind closed doors.

“Our job in NAPTIP is to protect Nigerian men and women, we are not going to compromise our work if they report such cases and we will ensure justice is done.

“Rape cases are not reported because of stigmatisation of the victims and this makes the cases rise. And very soon, the names of rapists will be published with their pictures in the media.”