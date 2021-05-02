FG to double N-Power beneficiaries to 1m, expand cash transfer register to 32m

The federal government has announced plans to double the beneficiaries of the N-Power programme from 500,000 to one million.

It is also seeking to expand the number of those benefitting from the conditional cash transfer programme to 32 million, from the present 13 million.

NAN quoted President Muhammadu Buhari as disclosing this in a message to commemorate the workers’ day celebration on Saturday.

Buhari said the expansion of the N-Power programme would ensure job creation and poverty alleviation that would in turn cushion the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on Nigerians.

“We also have put in place some socio-economic policies, which also include Conditional Cash Transfer for the vulnerable poor from 2.6 million households (13 million persons) to 7.6 million households (about 32 million persons),” his message read.

“COVID-19 Rapid Response Register (RRR) for urban Poor, which now has 4.8 million households (20 million persons) which also include urban poor/working class.

“Also, through the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, there is the Entrepreneur Support Programme and, this even includes the vulnerable workers amongst the urban poor.

“We also have the Artisan Support Fund, Payroll Support Fund for small scale businesses, Business Formalisation aimed at encouraging micro, small and medium enterprises by offering free registration for upcoming businesses by the Corporate Affairs Commission.

“There is also Guaranteed Off-take Stimulus Scheme for Small Medium Enterprises for producers of hygienic products and packaged food to encourage entrepreneurship and industries.”

The president added that in securing jobs, the government was promoting social protection and people’s welfare.

“We also know that social protection gives you peace of mind and hope for a better future,” he told workers.

“It also ensures access to health care and income security for all and provides for you and your family when sick, unemployed, injured, pregnant or too old to work.”