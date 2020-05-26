FG to sack civil servants leaking official documents on social media

The federal government says it will dismiss civil servants caught leaking official documents on social media.

Folasade Yemi-Esan, head of service of the federation, in a circular issued on Sunday, described the “unfortunate unauthorised disclosure of official documents on social media” as “embarrassing and not acceptable”.

The circular marked HCSF/109/S.1/120 was entitled “unauthorised circulation of official documents/information on social media”.

“The attention of the office of the head of service of the federation has been drawn to the recent unfortunate unauthorised disclosure of official documents on the social media,” Yemi-Esan said.

“In some cases, official documents that have been minuted on are also leaked. This irresponsible and reckless action is an act of serious misconduct with a penalty of dismissal from service as provided for in Public Service Rules Nos. 030401 and 030402.

“The ugly development is embarrassing to the government and therefore not acceptable. Any public officer caught engaging in this act of serious misconduct will be severely dealt with in accordance with the provisions of the public service rules.

“Permanent secretaries are to draw the attention of all their staff to the content of this circular and the consequences of breaking the rules.”

This development may not be unrelated to a query dated May 11, signed by the head of service and issued to Mohammed Bello, permanent secretary of the ministry of science and technology, which was published in the media.

Bello was alleged to have engaged in financial misconduct while he was the permanent secretary of the federal ministry of agriculture and rural development.

The head of service in the query said the allegation could lead to the dismissal of the permanent secretary if he is proved guilty.

Umar’s response to the query dated May 14, in which he denied all the allegations, was also published in the media.

Also, the draft of the April 28 speech of the President Muhammadu Buhari on COVID-19 was leaked on social media platforms minutes before the president’s live broadcast.

The circular by the head of service was addressed to the chief of staff to the president, deputy chief of staff to president, office of the vice-president, all ministers, secretary to the government of the federation, all permanent secretaries and service chiefs including the inspector-general of police, and other government offices.