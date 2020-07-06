FG to shut Third Mainland Bridge for repairs

The Third Mainland Bridge will be shut for repair works, Olukayode Popoola, the federal controller of works in Lagos, has said.

He did not say if the closure will be partial or total, but he gave July 24 as the likely date another phase of works will begin.

Popoola did not also disclose how long the closure will last.

Speaking to NAN on Monday, Popoola said consultations were ongoing towards evolving a perfect traffic management architecture.

He added that the modalities for the repair process were still being worked on.

“We want to do maintenance work on Third Mainland Bridge very soon, most likely on the 24th. We may close it from 24th of July,” he said.

“We are still working out the modalities and when we perfect the traffic management plan, we will move to site.

“Everything being expected for the repairs of the bridge arrived the country, that is why we want to start the repairs now.”

In August 2018, the bridge was temporarily closed for investigative maintenance test.

Also, in April 2019, a video of an expansion joint on the bridge had gone viral, which had led to questions on structural safety.

However, a statement by the ministry of power, works and housing had maintained that the bridge, the longest of three bridges connecting Lagos Island to the mainland, posed no danger to users.