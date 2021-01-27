FG to shutdown Third Mainland Bridge for another 72 hours

The Federal Controller of Works Lagos, Olukayode Popoola on Wednesday announced another three days of a total shutdown of the Third Mainland Bridge for another round of delicate expansion joints replacement.

Popoola told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on the telephone that the shutdown would take effect from midnight on Friday to midnight of Monday, Feb. 1.

He explained that construction works had reached the stage for casting concrete on additional three expansion joints, hence the need to stop all movements on the bridge that could cause vibrations.

He said that the 72 hours closure was to ensure that the concrete sets properly during the curing process’ to make the rehabilitation works perfectly and durable.

He appealed for the understanding of Lagos residents saying that, the Muhammadu Buhari administration was passionate about quality infrastructure delivery and safety of road users.

“Messers Boroni Prono is planning to cast three number expansion joints on Saturday 30th and Sunday 31st.

”This will require total closure of Third Mainland bridge from 12:00 midnight of Friday 29th till midnight of Monday 1st February 2021. We are sorry for the inconveniences this may cause Lagosians,” Popoola said.

NAN reports that the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos, which is going through series of repairs, had to be partially shut on July 24 for another round of rehabilitation works.

The repair expected to last six months was extended by one month due to the recent #EndSARS protests in Lagos extending the completion date from January 2021 to February.

The construction was initially divided into two phases of three months on each carriageway, starting with the Oworonsoki bound carriageway whose completion dragged to four months.

Traffic was partially diverted on a stretch of 3.5km where construction is ongoing between Adeniji Adeniji Ramp and Ebute Meta, while different time belts were allotted for traffic diversions on the bridge.

The 11.8km bridge is the longest of the three bridges connecting Lagos Island to the Mainland.

The bridge starts from Oworonshoki, which is linked to the Apapa-Oshodi Expressway and the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway and ends at the Adeniji Adele Interchange on Lagos Island.

Constructed in 1990, the bridge was adjudged to be the longest in Africa until 1996 when the Oct. 6 Bridge in Cairo, Egypt was completed.