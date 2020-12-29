Fidelity Bank appoints Onwughalu, ex-Skye Bank deputy MD, as non-executive director

The board of Fidelity Bank Plc has appointed Amaka Onwughalu as a non- executive director.

A banking veteran with over 30 years of experience, Onwughalu served as former group managing director (GMD) of legacy Mainstreet Bank Limited, and after the integration of the bank with Skye Bank Plc, she held the position of deputy managing director until July 2016, when the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) announced changes on the board of the bank.

She is currently the chief executive officer (CEO) of Blueshield Financial Services Limited. She holds a bachelor’s degree in Economics from the University of Buckingham, a master’s in Corporate Governance from Leeds Metropolitan University, United Kingdom and an MBA from the University of Port Harcourt, Nigeria.

In a statement on Monday, the bank also announced the appointment of Nelson Chidozie Nweke and Chinedu Eric Okeke as non- executive directors of the bank.

Nweke currently serves as MD of Neilville Nigeria Limited and independent non-executive director at Berger Paints Plc. He holds a bachelor’s degree in Political Science and an master’s in Industrial and Labour Relations, both from the University of Ibadan.

Nweke had previously served as executive director at legacy Intercontinental Bank Plc, a non-executive director of Premium Pension Limited, and was a member of the governing council of Anambra State Investment Promotion and Protection Agency between 2014 and 2018.

Okeke, presently the MD of Azura Power West Africa Limited, has over 19 years experience working for various blue-chip companies including Guinness Nigeria Plc, Lafarge Plc, Schlumberger Oilfield Services, and General Electric (GE). He obtained a bachelor’s degree in Electronic Engineering from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) and an MBA from Imperial College, London.

Mustafa Chike-Obi, Fidelity Bank’s chairman, said: “We are very delighted to welcome the newly appointed Directors to the Fidelity family. These appointments end the on-going board realignment, occasioned by the retirements that had to happen, in line with our governance policies. We look forward to leveraging on the multi-disciplinary experiences of Amaka, Nelson and Chinedu in executing the next growth phase of Fidelity Bank”.

The appointments of Onwughalu and Nweke have been approved by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) while that of Okeke is awaiting CBN approval.