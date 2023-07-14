Finidi, Odigie, Ogunmodede nominated for NPL Coach of the Year

The nominees for the 2022/23 NPL coach of the year have been released.

Finidi George, head coach of NPL champions, Enyimba, have been nominated as the Nigeria Premier League coach of the year.

The Super Eagles legend led the Elephants of Aba to a record ninth NPL title in the 2022/23 season.

Similarly, Head coach of Remo stars, Daniel Ogunmodede and Monday Odigie of Bendel Insurance also made the list.

Monday Odigie guided the Benin Arsenals to the 2023 Federation Cup triumph as the team also set a new longest unbeaten record in the league.

Daniel Ogunmodede led Remo Stars to a second place finish as the Sky Blue Stars of Sagamu will compete in their first-ever CAF Champions League next season.